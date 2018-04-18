

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Some of Canada's biggest names in country music are banding together for a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke are among the musicians who will join former NHL players and other special guests at the city's SaskTel Centre on April 27.

Other performers include Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee and Saskatchewan natives the Hunter Brothers.

The concert is being organized by the Country Thunder Music Festival, which holds a number of four-day events each year in the United States and Canada.

Country Thunder's chief executive Troy Vollhoffer, who was raised in Regina, said money raised from the event will be donated to the families of the Humboldt Broncos players. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon CT (2 p.m. ET).

Finding an appropriate and timely date to hold a tribute concert was important for the cause, Vollhoffer said.

"To maximize the ability to raise money to actually help these folks out is an immediate situation," he added.

"There's no questions asked and everyone is donating their time."

It's the latest in a number of fundraisers that sprouted up after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, which killed 16 players and staff.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to the hockey team has raised nearly $14 million in the 10 days since it launched.