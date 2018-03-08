

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A group of Canadian entertainment organizations has drafted a new collective code of conduct in response to sexual misconduct allegations flooding the industry.

The groups say the Canadian Creative Industries Code of Conduct is intended "to help prevent and respond to harassment including sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and violence."

The steps outlined in the code include enacting "policies and procedures that maintain zero tolerance" for such behaviour.

It also asks signatories to "designate people in the workplace to receive complaints of harassment, discrimination, bullying and violence."

Other steps include providing a timely process for the investigation and resolution of complaints.

More than 25 groups have signed on to the code, including the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists, the Directors Guild of Canada, and the Writers Guild of Canada.