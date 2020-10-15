Advertisement
Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Who Won
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 7:17AM EDT
Post Malone appears on stage with his nine awards to include top male artist and top artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, 2020. (Chris Pizzello / AP)
The Billboard Music Awards took place Wednesday evening with Kelly Clarkson as the host.
Despite not having an audience inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Clarkson still brought dynamic energy to the stage.
"Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are it moves us sometimes literally," Clarkson said.
Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish led with the most nominations. Eilish took home multiple awards including Top Female Artist. The most coveted award of the night, Top Artist, went to Post Malone.
Numerous artists performed throughout the show, including John Legend, Alicia Keys Brandy, En Vogue, BTS and Luke Combs.
It was also a big night for Garth Brooks, who received the Icon Award, which was presented by his good friend, Cher. Brooks performed a medley of his greatest hits that included "The Thunder Rolls," "The River," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Standing Outside the Fire," "Dive Bar," "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance."
Demi Lovato also performed her new song "Commander in Chief" about U.S. President Trump.
A list of winners announced during the broadcast follows below.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Song
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo *WINNER
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Social Artist
BTS *WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid *WINNER
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny *WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle *WINNER
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" *WINNER
Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Taylor Swift "Lover"