

Relaxnews





Stephen Lang will feature in the upcoming film "The Gandhi Murder," which recounts the last days of the Indian pacifist leader before his murder on January 30, 1948.

American actor Stephen Lang will return to the big screen in the historical thriller directed by Karim Traïdia and Pankaj Sehgal.

"The Gandhi Murder" will release worldwide on January 30, 2019, exactly 71 years after the death of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948, at the age of 78.

Looking back on the events that preceded the assassination of Gandhi, the film claims that police were aware of a plot to kill him some ten days before his death.

Lang, best known for his performance as Colonel Miles Quaritch in "Avatar," will take on the role of a Pune police officer, UH Rana.

The film recounts how Deputy Inspector-General Rana and and his friend from the Mumbai police, Jimmy Nagarwala, contributed to "one of the biggest cover-ups in the history of India," explains the official press release.

Alongside Lang, British actor Luke Pasqualino, known for his role as Freddie in the 2009-2010 British series "Skins," will play Nagarwala.