Entertainment

‘Lord of the Rings’ director backs long shot de-extinction plan, starring New Zealand’s lost moa

By The Associated Press

Published

Filmmaker Peter Jackson, left, and Colossal CEO Ben Lamm hold up bones from Jackson's collection of extinct moa bones in Wellington, New Zealand, 2024. (Courtesy of Colossal Biosciences via AP)


















