ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Baby, you’re a firework! Katy Perry to blast off into space

By AFP

Published

Katy Perry performs during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver on Saturday, February 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.