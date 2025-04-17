Entertainment

Actor Haley Joel Osment charged with cocaine possession and being drunk in public

By The Associated Press

Published

Haley Joel Osment attends a screening of "Poker Face" during PaleyFest on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.