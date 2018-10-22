

CTVNews.ca Staff





Entertainer Amy Schumer says she’s staying away from Super Bowl commercials and challenging other people to think about what they can do to help bring about racial equality in the United States.

Her challenge to others is the latest in a string of social media pronouncements she has made over the last few days.

It began Friday with an Instagram post asking why more white NFL players don’t kneel for the playing of the American national anthem before games.

Kneeling during the anthem has been used by some players, mainly black ones, as a form of protest to bring attention to issues around racism and racial inequality.

“Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders, why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?” Schumer said.

Schumer also said she would not perform in any commercials slated to air during the next Super Bowl.

She later called attention to Rihanna’s decision not to perform at the Super Bowl and suggested current halftime show headliners Maroon 5 should think about doing the same.

Schumer took her comments further on Sunday, saying she was doing “everything I can think of” to protest racial inequality and encouraging everyone reading her post to do the same.

“I used to think because I saw us all as equal that was enough. It’s not,” she said.

“Instead of focusing on if you think I’m annoying or if anyone cares about not seeing me in a commercial, how about you do something and use your privilege for good.”