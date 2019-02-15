

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Alexisonfire is putting a halt to their breakup with a new single.

The Canadian post-hardcore rockers debuted "Familiar Drugs" on Friday, marking their first original track in nearly a decade.

The band revealed the song on digital streaming platforms after teasing fans on social media in recent weeks with the possibility of fresh material.

Lead singer George Pettit says "Familiar Drugs" was the first song finished after the Juno winners recently got back together to jam.

But he insists it's too early to say whether Alexisonfire will produce another full-length album.

The band announced it was breaking up in 2011, but still embarked on a succession of tour dates that lasted for years afterwards.

Alexisonfire is also planning at least four more concerts this year. The final date of the upcoming international mini-tour will land in Toronto on June 15.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.