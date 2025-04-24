ADVERTISEMENT

CTV Morning Live

Local students offering health education and care to Edmonton’s Black community

By Shelby Clarke

Published

The University of Alberta Black Medical Students Association (BMSA) is hosting a free health fair specifically for Edmonton's Black community.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.