Climate & Environment

Flash floods kill at least 10 people and leave 33 missing in northwestern China

By The Associated Press

Published

Rescuers work to restore a road damaged by mountain torrents following a heavy downpour, in Yuzhong County of northwest China's Gansu Province, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Jin Wangui/Xinhua via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.