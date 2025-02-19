ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Climate groups push for transparency in alleged fossil fuel education influence

By The Canadian Press

Published

Climate advocacy groups are calling on officials to crackdown on the fossil fuel industry's role in K-12 education, suggesting its alleged influence has gone largely unchecked in the absence of robust climate change education. A classroom is seen in an elementary school in Longueuil, Que., Monday, March 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















