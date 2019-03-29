

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A courtroom in Kingston, Ont., will play host today to the second part of a two-day bail hearing for a youth facing terrorism charges.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged in late January after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

It's not yet known if the court will release a decision today on whether the youth will be granted bail.

There is a strict publication ban on all evidence, submissions and reasons presented during the hearing.

The accused last appeared in court March 12, accompanied in and out of the courtroom by police officers.

The youth is accused of knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity, and counselling another person to "deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device" in a public place.

Police have said no specific target had been established before the suspect was arrested.