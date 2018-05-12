

The Canadian Press





NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - The Anglican Diocese of New Westminster says a woman has been elected an archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for the first time.

Melissa Skelton will assume the highest position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon.

She will hold the title Archbishop and Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of B.C. and Yukon.

There are four ecclesiastical province in the Anglican Church of Canada and they fall below the general synod, or the national governing body of the church.

Skelton takes the position immediately, after serving as bishop of the diocese of New Westminster, and replaces outgoing Archbishop John Privett.

Skelton was raised by civil rights advocates in the Southern United States before moving to Canada and has a background in business, working as a brand management for both Proctor & Gamble and Tom's of Maine.