Woman dies after falling off New Brunswick cliff
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 2:37PM EDT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Police say a 36-year-old woman has died after falling off a cliff in Saint John, N.B.
The Saint John Police Force received a 911 call at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday about a woman and a man who fell off a cliff in a gravel pit in the Golden Grove Road area.
They say the woman died as a result of her injuries and a man, 39, remains in stable condition in hospital.
Police say they believe the fall was an accident, but the matter remains under investigation by the force's Major Crime Unit.
