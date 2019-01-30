

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Guelph police say they've arrested a 61-year-old woman who allegedly injured a 71-year-old woman in a snow-shovelling fight.

They say the incident occurred Tuesday when two woman were shovelling snow from their cars in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Guelph, Ont.

Police allege the 61-year-old woman became upset about where the 71-year-old woman was dumping snow.

Guelph police say a fight ensued and the 71-year-old woman received a cut to her cheek and bruising to her wrists.

They say the woman did not need medical attention.

Police have charged the 61-year-old woman with assault.