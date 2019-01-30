Woman, 61, charged after snow-shovelling fight in Guelph
A man shovels snow on Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 11:37AM EST
GUELPH, Ont. -- Guelph police say they've arrested a 61-year-old woman who allegedly injured a 71-year-old woman in a snow-shovelling fight.
They say the incident occurred Tuesday when two woman were shovelling snow from their cars in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Guelph, Ont.
Police allege the 61-year-old woman became upset about where the 71-year-old woman was dumping snow.
Guelph police say a fight ensued and the 71-year-old woman received a cut to her cheek and bruising to her wrists.
They say the woman did not need medical attention.
Police have charged the 61-year-old woman with assault.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- LIVE UPDATES: Police video evidence to be entered in N.B. trial of Dennis Oland
- Third Mountie who investigated 'Surrey six' gang murders sentenced in B.C. court
- Woman, 61, charged after snow-shovelling fight in Guelph
- Struggling seal pup receiving treatment after rescue off Vancouver Island
- Quebec mosque shooting survivor says it's his 'duty' to face attacker in court