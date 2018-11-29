Winnipeg police ID remains as those of missing woman Thelma Krull
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:07PM EST
Police say they have discovered the remains of Thelma Krull, a Winnipeg woman who disappeared while out for a walk more than three years ago.
Krull, who was 57, was last seen leaving her house on the morning of July 11, 2015.
Developing story
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. to review permit process around parades after young girl's death
- Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl on Halloween
- Winnipeg police ID remains as those of missing woman Thelma Krull
- Ontario's Tory government reveals plan to address climate change
- Irregular migrants will cost Canada $340 million and rising, says PBO