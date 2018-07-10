

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man who left his 89-year-old mother on the floor of their home, covered in her own feces and urine until she died, has been handed a three-month sentence.

Ronald Siwicki, a local musician, pleaded guilty in January to criminal negligence causing the death of his mother Elizabeth, who suffered from dementia.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Colleen Suche said no doubt Siwicki was overwhelmed by his situation.

But she noted that the consequences of his failure to take action could not have been worse.

Court was told Siwicki's mother fell out of bed in November 2014, couldn't get up, and was left in that spot for more than three weeks.

An autopsy found that she suffered bed sores so severe, they went down to her bones and were the cause of her death.

Siwicki cried in court last month as he said he was his mother's caregiver and she did not want to go to a hospital.

The Crown was asking for a 35-month sentence, while the defence wanted a suspended sentence with probation.