

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian couple in Jamaica have been found dead inside their home, and local police are investigating their deaths as murder.

Jamaican police identified the victims as Melbourne Flake, 81 and Etta Flake, 70. Their bodies were found inside a house on Tuesday in St. Thomas, a parish on the island’s eastern tip.

Family members said the couple had just celebrated Christmas in Jamaica surrounded by their children and grandchildren.

The couple lived in Winnipeg for 53 years together after immigrating to Canada from Jamaica, the family said in a statement.

Melbourne, also known as Jerry, was a retired carpenter from the Canadian National Defense, and Etta had retired after years as a nurse.

Global Affairs confirmed the deaths of Canadian citizens to CTV News, but did not identify the victims.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizens who have been murdered in Jamaica. Consular services are being provided to the victims’ family,” said spokeswoman Sujata Raisinghani in a statement.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

The nature of the deaths is under investigation.

The family said the couple was killed in a home burglary. Their bodies were identified by a family member living in Jamaica.

Jamaican police said construction workers found the bodies after repeated attempts to contact the couple. The couple was rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.