Winning ticket for Lotto 649's $5M jackpot sold in Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 7:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Ontario claimed the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder on the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 17 will again be approximately $5 million.
