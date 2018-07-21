Wildfire threat prompts evacuations in northeastern Ontario
Waterbomber dumping water on fire (CTV Northern Ontario)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 7:58AM EDT
KILLARNEY, Ont. -- It's going to be a very busy weekend for crews battling dozens of wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says eight new fires were ignited by lightning strikes Friday, pushing the total number of blazes to at least 65 -- 34 of which remain out of control.
The fire known as Parry Sound 33 more than quadrupled in size Friday to about 19 square kilometres, prompting the ministry to recommend the mandatory evacuations of the Key Harbour area and the municipality of Killarney south of the French River Provincial Park.
The Ministry also said in a release issued late Friday night that dense smoke from the fires had forced the closure of a section of the Trans Canada highway.
Dozens of aircraft -- both planes and helicopters -- are being employed to battle the fires, and Ontario crews are also getting help on the ground from firefighters who've come from across Canada as well as the United States and Mexico to lend a hand.
With more hot, dry, windy weather forecast this weekend, they're likely to need all the help they can get.
Due to hot, dry & windy conditions, #MNRF Parry Sound district has recommended a mandatory evacuation of the #KeyHarbour area south of the French River Provincial Park for precautionary reasons. #OPP & #ConservationOfficers are onsite facilitating this evacuation. pic.twitter.com/AmYnQNaJgu— Ontario MNRF (@ONresources) July 20, 2018
Smoke from Pembroke 5, 6, 7, and 8 will continue to be visible— ONForestFires (@ONforestfires) July 21, 2018
in Bissett Creek and surrounding areas, along Hwy 17 tonight and well into
tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tyj64SjmtH
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wildfire threat prompts evacuations in northeastern Ontario
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Life jackets urged after 33rd drowning death in Quebec this summer
- Nearly 1,000 homes on evacuation alert, order over wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan
- Woman allegedly abandoned infant in hot car while test driving new vehicle