Canadians across the country are planning to trade their usual weekday outfits for sports jerseys Thursday, to honour every one of those affected in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy.

A group of hockey parents from Langley, B.C. started the #JerseysforHumboldt plan over the weekend to show the victims' families that they are thinking of them.

Though they never meant for the idea to catch on worldwide, the Jersey Day idea has spread through social media. Dozens of sports organizations, school boards and local businesses across Canada, the U.S. and even Europe are encouraging their members and students to wear jerseys or green and gold colours on Thursday.

Jennifer Pinchwas one of those who helped get the #JerseysforHumboldt movement going. Her 16-year-old son plays with the Langley Minor Hockey Association, and she told CTV Vancouver that all hockey families immediately felt the pain in Humboldt.

"It just hits so close to home. It's my son, it's his friends, it's the community,” she said. “…We have all been there. We are all them."

Pinch said hearing about the crash made her think of all the hours she’s travelled with her son's team.

"The first thing I thought of was all those trips that we all take through the mountains, through the snow. We do take it for granted. Those safe travels and those safe trips," she said.

"You don't think about it. It's just part of hockey."

She said it didn’t take long for her and other local hockey parents to set up a Facebook group event page and come up with a plan for a tribute. She says by coming together and encouraging everyone to wear any kind of sports jersey, she hopes to show the affected families that they are not alone.

“Let’s show them we got this. We’re all together,” she said.

#jerseysforhumboldt A post shared by Jersey’s For Humboldt (@jerseysforhumboldt) on Apr 9, 2018 at 11:27am PDT