Voters in Northwest Territories elect newcomers, more women to legislature
The NWT Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife on Tuesday Aug. 21, 2001. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:20PM EDT
YELLOWKNIFE - Voters in the Northwest Territories were willing to give newcomers a chance in a territorial election on Tuesday that was tough on incumbents.
Seven politicians who were running again, including two cabinet ministers, were defeated.
Voters also elected a high number of women, who will represent nine of the territory's 19 seats in the legislature -- up from two elected in 2015.
Bob McLeod, who was premier for eight years, did not run for re-election and his successor won't be immediately known.
Under the territory's consensus-style government, politicians run individually instead of under a party banner.
The winners meet shortly after the election to choose a premier and who will be in cabinet.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 55,000 Ontario school workers ready to strike on Oct. 7, union says
- 'From where?': A Google misstep in Alberta leads to free pizza for Texan first responders
- Voters in Northwest Territories elect newcomers, more women to legislature
- 'I'm fortunate to be alive': Winnipeg man recounts bear attack near Kenora
- Border officers couldn't have legally arrested Meng Wanzhou: Crown