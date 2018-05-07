

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





A Toronto woman has been charged with assault and several counts of mail theft following a confrontation with a TTC inspector in the city’s east end.

The alleged incident happened during rush hour on Friday evening, at 5:20 p.m., near the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Danforth Avenue, police said. The intersection is close to the Woodbine subway and bus station.

“The allegations are she was in a building and she was rifling through some of the mail,” Const. David Hopkinson, of the Toronto Police Service, told CP24 on Sunday. Hopkinson says a man recognized that the woman “didn’t belong in the building” and confronted her, at which point she allegedly assaulted him and fled the scene.

Hopkinson says the woman got into a taxi, but a TTC inspector intervened and stopped her from leaving.

Video recorded by a witness at the scene shows the a woman appearing to strike the inspector with her purse multiple times. The inspector can also be seen grappling with the woman, before subduing her in a citizen’s arrest.

Police arrived at the scene and placed the woman under arrest.

Zehra Sundu, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, six counts of mail theft, three counts of possessing a credit card obtained by crime and two counts of breaching probation. She appeared in court on Saturday.

Const. Hopkinson praised the TTC inspector for his conduct, which was documented in the witness video.

“That was an excellent example of restraint and composure by the TTC officer,” Hopkinson said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging witnesses to come forward and contact them at 416-808-5500, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 416-222-8477.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24