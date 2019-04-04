Via Rail says no one injured as passenger train derails in New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 4:22PM EDT
HALIFAX -- A Halifax-bound Via Rail train derailed Thursday in New Brunswick, but the rail carrier says there were no injuries to the 94 passengers and 15 crew.
Via said in a statement that two cars on Train 14 out of Montreal derailed near Coal Branch, N.B., over the noon hour, but the cars stayed upright.
The carrier said it provided alternative transportation to passengers, but the Halifax-to-Montreal Train 15 on Friday has been cancelled.
That same Train 15 was damaged March 20 when it hit debris, causing a fuel leak and breaking windows, near Debert, N.S.
There were no injuries in that incident either.
Via apologized Thursday for the inconvenience to passengers.
"As the safety and well-being of our passengers remain our number one priority, we are focusing our efforts into bringing customers currently on-board to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible," spokesperson Mariam Diaby said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
"Working with its partner owner of the rail infrastructure, Via Rail will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of this incident."
