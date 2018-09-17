

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. woman made a 50-kilometre journey in the back of a garbage truck before anyone realized she was inside the vehicle.

Authorities believe the woman was in a dumpster in Chilliwack, B.C. that was emptied into a collection truck Sunday morning.

As the truck continued on its route to Abbotsford, B.C., its driver noticed something moving on an onboard camera.

Recalling past incidents in which people had ended up in garbage trucks, the driver stopped his truck and called police.

Firefighters responded, located the woman and brought her to safety. Stan Pilat, who lives nearby, watched the rescue unfold. He said he saw the woman attempting to climb to the top of the garbage pile in the truck before emergency responders arrived.

“She’s very lucky she didn’t come off on the freeway, because she was right on top of the pile,” Pilat told CTV Vancouver.

“If this load would have went in, if the fellow didn’t see her, she wouldn’t have made it.”

The woman, who suffered a broken hip, was taken to hospital.

A man died last month after being scooped up from a dumpster and later crushed by a garbage compactor in Victoria, B.C.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott