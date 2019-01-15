

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP in Alberta are appealing to the public for help in locating a pair of missing 12-year-olds who they believe are trying to reach British Columbia.

Both the Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP received missing person complaints for the children on Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, Nicolas Givotkoff travelled to Innisfail, Alta. early Monday morning and met up with Rhianna Pelletier. The two children then left Innisfail in a family car described as a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

Givotkoff and Pelletier were last seen travelling together in Airdrie, Alta. at approximately 9 p.m. local time on Monday evening.

“The vehicle they were travelling in was located in Airdrie, however the children have not been located up to this point,” police said.

RCMP said they believe the children are trying to reach Radium, B.C.

Police described Givotkoff as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and wears braces. He may be wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and cream-coloured hoodie with an image of a tiger on the front.

Pelletier is described as 4.5” to 5” tall and between 80 to 90 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and she may be wearing a black coat with grey-coloured cuffs.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s whereabouts is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-3341 or their local police. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).