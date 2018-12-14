Vancouver police make arrest in hit and run that killed skateboarder
Ryan Barron, a man who was killed during a hit-and-run in Vancouver, is seen in this undated image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 9:27AM EST
Vancouver police say a man has been charged after a two-year investigation into a hit and run in 2016 that killed 30-year-old Ryan Barron.
Police say 23-year-old Vancouver resident Amanpreet Sohal has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.
Police say Barron was skateboarding with a friend in the Oakridge area around 2:30 a.m. on April 17, 2016, when he was hit by a vehicle.
Police say the driver drove away without stopping and Barron died in hospital a short time later.
Two days after the hit and run, investigators say they located the vehicle believed to be involved at a home on the east side of Vancouver.
Police say the vehicle had extensive damage and was seized and processed for evidence.
