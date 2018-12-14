

The Canadian Press





Vancouver police say a man has been charged after a two-year investigation into a hit and run in 2016 that killed 30-year-old Ryan Barron.

Police say 23-year-old Vancouver resident Amanpreet Sohal has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

Police say Barron was skateboarding with a friend in the Oakridge area around 2:30 a.m. on April 17, 2016, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver drove away without stopping and Barron died in hospital a short time later.

Two days after the hit and run, investigators say they located the vehicle believed to be involved at a home on the east side of Vancouver.

Police say the vehicle had extensive damage and was seized and processed for evidence.