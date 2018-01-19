Van full of dogs stolen near Toronto, suspect considered armed: police
Durham Regional Police released this photo of a Chevrolet Uplander, on Twitter, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (@DRPS/Twitter)
A police force east of Toronto is searching for a stolen van that they say contains 13 to 15 dogs. They are warning that the “suspect is considered armed.”
Durham Regional Police said on Twitter that a white 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was stolen around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Whitby, Ont., with the dogs inside.
“DO NOT APPROACH,” the police force said on Friday. “CONTACT 911.”
Police say the licence plate is AR91056.
Durham Police Const. George Tudos told Toronto radio station NEWSTALK1010 that the van was stolen from a dog walker and the thief did not appear to realize there were dogs inside.
Police looking for white 2008 Chev Uplander, plate #AR91056, stolen at 11.30 am in area of Garden St/Manning Rd in Whitby. It's believed approx 13-15 dogs inside van. Suspect may be armed. DO NOT APPROACH. CONTACT 911— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) January 19, 2018
Police continue to look for a 2008 Chev Uplander which was stolen from Whitby at 11:30 am. The suspect is considered to be armed, 13-15 dogs inside of this van. Plate is # AR91056. Please call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/o2nmPsJj3a— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) January 19, 2018
