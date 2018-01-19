

CTVNews.ca Staff





A police force east of Toronto is searching for a stolen van that they say contains 13 to 15 dogs. They are warning that the “suspect is considered armed.”

Durham Regional Police said on Twitter that a white 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was stolen around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Whitby, Ont., with the dogs inside.

“DO NOT APPROACH,” the police force said on Friday. “CONTACT 911.”

Police say the licence plate is AR91056.

Durham Police Const. George Tudos told Toronto radio station NEWSTALK1010 that the van was stolen from a dog walker and the thief did not appear to realize there were dogs inside.

