Two-year-old pronounced dead after flight makes emergency landing in St. John's
In this file photo, security stand on the stairs of a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane at Manila's International Airport in Pasay, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:53PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:02PM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in St. John's, N.L., say a two-year-old child was pronounced dead after an international flight made an emergency landing at the city's airport today.
A spokeswoman with the St. John's International Airport says Saudi Arabian Airlines Flight 35 landed in the provincial capital at around 11:40 a.m. because of a medical emergency.
Police officers and paramedics responded, and the toddler was pronounced dead shortly after the plane landed, according to Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan.
Cadigan says police do not believe the death was suspicious.
The office of the province's chief medical examiner will confirm the cause of death.
The flight bound for Washington, D.C., from Jidda, Saudi Arabia took off from St. John's at 3 p.m.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cape Breton man angry, shocked after two people charged in brother's death
- 3 charged after allegedly stuffing $4,000 of alcohol into suitcase, bag
- Two-year-old pronounced dead after flight makes emergency landing in St. John's
- Porch thief crushes boy's charitable candy dream, until the community steps up
- Delivery of the navy's first Arctic and offshore patrol ship delayed until 2020