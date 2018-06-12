

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Toronto police officers are facing disciplinary charges related to allegations that they didn’t conduct a proper search for a missing woman whose body was later discovered by her mother.

Tess Richey, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2017, after she was last seen near Church and Wellesley Streets in downtown Toronto.

Her mother, who travelled to the city from North Bay, Ont., to search for Richey, discovered her body three days later behind a building under renovation. The body was found just metres from the spot where the young woman was last seen.

When an autopsy showed that Richey died as a result of “neck compression,” police classified the case as a homicide. A 21-year-old man was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death.

However, questions persisted about how the police handled the initial search for Richey.

Toronto police Const. Michael Jones and Const. Alan McCullough have been charged with insubordination and neglect of duty under the Police Services Act.