

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been charged in separate alleged sexual assaults at military facilities in Nova Scotia.

A news release from the Defence Department says the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service received a complaint from a third party on Aug. 16, 2018, regarding a possible sexual assault that allegedly happened that morning.

The accused was then a reservist with The Nova Scotia Highlanders and on full-time employment at 5 Canadian Training Division in Aldershot, N.S., where the incident involving another Armed Forces member is alleged to have taken place.

Cpl. Daniel Gillis, a member of the regular force with 2 Royal Canadian Regiment in Gagetown, N.B., is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kentville, N.S., on March 12.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan-based Ordinary Seaman David Katabarwa has been charged in connection with an incident that allegedly happened at Canadian Force Base Halifax in March 2018 and involved another member of the Forces.

Both cases are proceeding through the civilian justice system, after a bombshell Court Martial Appeals Court ruling in a sexual assault case that found the military justice system is unconstitutional.

Earlier this month, a five-judge panel rejected military prosecutors' request for a stay after the prosecution tangled with defence lawyers over whether discipline within the Canadian Forces would suffer if the ruling was allowed to stand.

The case in question dates back to December 2014, when military police charged an Edmonton-based soldier, Master Cpl. Raphael Beaudry, with one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms says anyone accused of a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five or more years can request a trial by jury -- except in cases involving military law tried before military tribunals.

A special provision in the National Defence Act says if a serving member is accused of a civilian offence such as sexual assault or murder, the case can be handled under military law even if the alleged offence is not related to the accused's military service.

When Beaudry asked that his case be heard by a jury, his request was denied and he was found guilty via court martial.

The Court Martial Appeals Court found in September that "civil offences are not offences under military law" -- meaning Beaudry and others charged with serious Criminal Code offences should be allowed to stand trial by jury.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Beaudry's case in March.

Katabarwa, a reservist with HMCS Queen in Regina who was working full-time at CFB Halifax at the time of the alleged sexual assault, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on March 4.