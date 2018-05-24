

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fifteen people injured in an explosion inside an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont. have been released from hospital as police continue to search for two masked men who fled the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the blast at Bombay Bhel restaurant late on Thursday. Three people suffered critical injuries in the blast, and 12 others sustained smaller shrapnel injuries.

Both the mayor of Mississauga and the city’s chief of police say the investigation is in its infancy, and they have no reason to believe the attack was a hate crime or an act of terrorism.

Two masked men entered the restaurant in central Mississauga just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday and detonated an improvised explosive device before fleeing into a nearby residential area, police said. Witnesses said the blast could be heard from four blocks away.

Two separate birthday parties were underway at the time. Several children under the age of 10 were inside the restaurant, but none were injured.

Those most seriously injured included a 35-year-old Brampton man, a 48-year-old Mississauga woman and a 62-year-old Mississauga woman.

All 15 victims were taken to hospital and treated. The three people hurt worst in the blast were the last to be released on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, investigators combed a grassy area behind the restaurant in search of clues. Yellow police tape has been removed from the scene, and the parts of the strip mall are reopened to shoppers.

Police released a photo of the two masked men entering the restaurant. One suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, with light-coloured skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak.

The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said there is no indication of terrorism, but nothing has been ruled out.

“Every police resource is being used right now to identify those responsible for this horrendous act,” Evans said.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called the bombing “senseless.”

“I would call it a very heinous reprehensible act committed by cowards who would come into a restaurant where people are vulnerable, celebrating with their families, where children are present, and set off an IED. It’s a heinous act,” she told reporters outside the restaurant.

Crombie said she believes her city is still one of the safest in Canada, and that this was an “isolated” incident.

Police initially entered the restaurant to search for other explosives and for any other victims. They are now waiting to obtain a search warrant to conduct a full investigation of the scene.

"This is a really serious investigation," Evans said told reporters early Friday morning. "We want to take our time, make sure we're very methodical in it. So we're putting a lot of resources into this right now."

Crombie said she has heard from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory, all of whom offered their condolences and support.

The Ontario Provincial Police and police agencies in Toronto, York and Halton have been asked to be on the lookout for the two suspects.

Police are also asking nearby residents to check surveillance camera video in hopes that police can identify any getaway vehicle the two men might have used.

The Indian consulate in Toronto has opened a helpline for any Indian nationals seeking assistance: (647) 668-4108.

