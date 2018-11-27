Two killed in suspected bear attack in Yukon: RCMP
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:43PM EST
The RCMP are investigating the deaths of two people following a suspected bear attack on Monday.
In a tweet, the RCMP said the deaths occurred northeast of Mayo, near the Yukon-Northwest Territories border.
Yukon Coroner’s Service and Environment Yukon are assisting with the investigation.
Yukon RCMP and Yukon Coroner's Service are investigating the death of two individuals following a suspected bear attack on November 26, northeast of Mayo, near the NWT border. Environment Yukon is assisting with the investigation. More information will be released soon.— Yukon RCMP (@YukonRCMP) November 27, 2018
