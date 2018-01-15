

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press





A small northern Saskatchewan First Nation is once again in mourning after two teenagers killed themselves in recent weeks.

The suicides in Fond du Lac came as the community recovers from a Dec. 13 plane crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Arson Fern Jr.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said the crash and Fern's death have been tough on the community.

"Shortly after, a young teenager took his own life and, probably a week later, a young girl," he told The Canadian Press Monday. "They've been going through a very difficult time emotionally and spiritually."

In December, a West Wind Aviation plane with 25 people on board went down shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip.

Everyone on board escaped the wreckage, but seven people were seriously injured. Fern, who had cerebral palsy, later died in hospital from his injuries.

Cameron said it's difficult to know whether the two suicides are directly linked to the plane crash.

"One can only speculate what the youth were going through and what they were thinking," he said. "One thing is for certain: something was bothering these youth. Something was on their mind."

A recent report about suicide among Indigenous youth in northern Saskatchewan suggested they often feel bullied, sad and alone in their communities.

"It's really troubling," said provincial child and youth advocate Corey O'Soup. "I want to call it an epidemic, because it is."

The suicide rate for First Nations boys between the ages of 10 and 19 in Saskatchewan is six times higher than for non-Indigenous boys, while the rate for girls is 26 times higher.

In October 2016, six girls between the ages of 11 and 14 committed suicide in Indigenous communities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the time called it a "tremendous tragedy."

O'Soup said governments are really good at responding to the initial crisis.

"They send in all these supports for a couple weeks or a month and then they're gone," he said. "The big challenge is finding long-term sustainable solutions for our communities in the North, particularly those ones that are isolated."

Cameron said he'd also like to see more resources for young people in First Nations communities.

"Here we have the fastest-growing demographic across Canada: First Nations," he said. "There has to be funding capacity, funding resources to offer programs and services after hours and on the weekends."

Fond du Lac Chief Louie Mercredi is in Ottawa this week to meet with the federal government about issues in the remote community.