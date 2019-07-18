Two children, one naked, found wandering streets at 3 a.m.
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:11PM EDT
Police in Oshawa, Ont. recently found two children, one of which was naked, wandering the streets in the middle of the night,.
The Durham Regional Police Force said in a news release that officers found the three year old child at about 2:55 a.m. Thursday in central Oshawa following a call from a concerned motorist.
Police say the child was found naked and without shoes, “but was unharmed and in good spirits.”
While trying to find the child’s home, officers located a wandering five year old about 25 minutes later. The youngster was clothed and wearing shoes and turned out to be the sibling of the first child.
Both children were taken to hospital as a precaution.
At about 4 a.m., officers located the mother of the two children, who was in an unlocked apartment nearby.
Police are urging residents to make sure all doors and windows are secure during the warmer months, as children can sometimes wander off.
