

CTVNews.ca Staff





It's been an eventful two years since Justin Trudeau was sworn in as prime minister, and 2017 was perhaps the most newsworthy yet.

As 2018 inches closer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme to reflect on the year that was. In the wide-ranging conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump was a big talking point."He's a deal-maker. He's a negotiator," Trudeau said.

Trudeau also commented on the controversy surrounding some of Trump’s decisions saying he is still hopeful when it comes to the president.

"The thing that reassures me fundamentally is he got elected on a commitment to help people, to make America great again for the people who felt that American progress hadn't helped them."

When asked how Trudeau handles situations in which the two disagree on topics, the prime minster said, “My job is to have a constructive relationship with the president, and stand up clearly and strongly for Canadian values and make sure he and the world knows that. And that's exactly what I've been doing."

Watch the full interview with Justin Trudeau on Friday, Dec 29, at 8:00 PM EST on CTV.