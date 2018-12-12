

The Canadian Press





DEVON, Alta. - A head-on collision just south of Edmonton has left two Alberta men dead.

The crash involving two cars happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 19, not far from the community of Devon.

RCMP say the victims -- a 56-year-old resident of New Sarepta and a 45-year-old man from Thorsby -- died at the scene.

They were the only occupants of the vehicles.

Traffic was disrupted for several hours while police investigated.

Mounties say the cause of the crash is not yet known.