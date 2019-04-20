Toronto Uber driver charged in two sexual assault investigations
Police say a 36-year-old Uber driver from Mississauga faces one count each of forcible confinement and extortion, and two counts of sexual assault. (Handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Toronto police say an Uber driver is facing sexual assault charges in relation to two investigations.
Police say 36-year-old Taneem Aziz of Mississauga faces one count each of forcible confinement and extortion, and two counts of sexual assault.
The first alleged incident occurred on Sept. 6, 2018, after a 24-year-old woman entered a black SUV she believed to be the Uber she had ordered.
Police allege the driver did not allow her to leave the vehicle, and instead took her to a secluded spot where he's accused of sexually assaulting her.
The second alleged incident happened on April 8, 2019, when police say a 21-year-old woman entered a black SUV.
They allege the driver would not let her leave the vehicle as he drove away from Toronto: first to a fast-food restaurant parking lot, where she tried to get assistance from a bystander; then to a secluded side street, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Aziz is due to appear in court on May 23.
Police say they believe there may be other victims.
A spokesperson for Uber says the company is "fully co-operating with law enforcement," and the suspect's access to the app has been revoked.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parliament Hill pot protest meets new bureaucratic hurdles after legalization
- 'Prepare for the worst': Flooding expected from Ont. to N.B.
- Man who moved across Canada and left his dog to die sentenced to 1 year in jail
- Up to 40 party-goers injured after back deck collapses during wedding bash in B.C.
- 'A place where we can be safe': Women's Mosque of Canada opens in Toronto