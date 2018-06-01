

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are providing an update Friday at 4 p.m. on the deadly shooting of a young technology company CEO who was killed earlier in the week.

Matthew Staikos, a former BlackBerry employee and CEO of the group-chat application Vleepo, was shot while he was walking near Yorkville Avenue and Bay Street in the city’s downtown core at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One witness described hearing gunshots and then seeing blood flowing from the victim’s head.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police have not yet commented on any potential motives.

Surveillance video showed Staikos walking with another man along Yorkville Avenue when they passed a silver or grey four-door Mercedes that was parked on the street. The footage shows a man jump out of the front passenger door of the car and follow the two men who have walked out of view of the camera. Seconds later, the man is seen running back to the Mercedes and fleeing southbound on Bay Street.

The gunman has been described as a black male with a medium build who is approximately 5’10” tall.

Staikos was one of five homicides due to gun violence in Toronto in the month of May. Shootings in the city so far this year are up 11 per cent over the same period in 2017.

With files from Jackie Dunham and CTV Toronto