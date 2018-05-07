

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police will be using cadaver dogs to expand their search of properties linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur this week.

“We have had a number of people who have come forward to us indicating that they had received landscaping services from Mr. McArthur,” Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray explained to CTV Toronto.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. All of his alleged victims were men and most had links to Toronto’s gay community. Police say the men were killed between 2010 and 2017. McArthur was arrested in January.

McArthur was a self-employed landscaper. So far, the dismembered remains of at least seven people have been found in large planters at a Toronto home were McArthur stored his work equipment.

Police have already searched some 30 properties linked to the alleged serial killer. Now that spring has arrived in Toronto, they plan to search roughly 100 more properties where McArthur had worked using a team of seven cadaver dogs on loan from police forces across the Greater Toronto Area.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tamara Cherry