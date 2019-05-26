

CTVNews.ca's Josh Dehaas, with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





Toronto police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle and his female passenger after a four-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle.

Police initially said the boy died in hospital. Sgt. Brett Moore later clarified that the boy is alive and being treated at The Hospital for Sick Children. He said that he could not comment further on the boy’s condition.

Sgt. Moore told CP24 the boy was struck around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East in the city’s east end.

“The boy unfortunately (ran) onto the roadway and was struck,” Sgt. Moore said.

“The driver didn’t stop,” he added.

The bike is described as an orange or red cruiser-type Harley Davidson. It was travelling northbound on Victoria Park at the time of the incident.

Sgt. Moore urged the driver of the motorcycle to turn himself in. He also appealed to the public to call police or Crime Stoppers if they have any dashcam video, security camera footage or other information that could assist with the investigation.

The driver is described as a heavy-set white male who is believed to be in his 40s. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with white running shoes.

Police say the female passenger fled on foot. She is been described as a white woman possibly in her 20s with blonde hair to her shoulders, wearing ripped blue jeans, a black T-shirt and white running shoes.