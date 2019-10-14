

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are asking those who witnessed an alleged hit-and-run that badly injured a toddler, his mother and his grandmother on Sunday to come forward.

Const. Alex Li notes that the crash happened in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

He says the number of witnesses who have called to give their account of the crash doesn't line up with how many people must have seen it.

Li says the 20-month-old boy's father is begging those responsible to come forward.

Thus far police have identified three "persons of interest" who they'd like to speak with about the crash.

Officers have said the family was standing on a sidewalk in east Toronto when they were struck by an SUV.

The little boy was in a stroller that was smashed to pieces.

Police have said two people exited the grey Dodge Journey and walked around briefly before one got back in the SUV and drove off, while the other ran away.

The todler's injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but his condition has since improved and he's now listed in serious condition.

His mother, 37, and grandmother, 57, suffered serious injuries but have since stabilized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2019.