Toronto police have shut down 11 unlicensed pot shops since legalization
People stand outside an illegal marijuana dispensary at 17 Church Street in Toronto on Friday Oct. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 2:35PM EDT
Toronto police say they have now shut down a total of 11 unlicensed marijuana dispensaries since cannabis became legal last week.
They say 21 people have been charged and released during the raids under the province's new cannabis act.
Officers shut down five unlicensed pot shops on Friday afternoon and another six shops over the weekend.
Police say they'll continue to crack down on unlicensed distributors in the wake of pot legalization.
The only legal cannabis retailer in Ontario is a government-run online store until brick-and-mortar stores open on April 1, 2019.
Illegal stores that wanted to go legitimate were told they could only apply for a retail licence if they shut down operations by Oct. 17.
