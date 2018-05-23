

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Toronto police officers who called for backup after allegedly consuming marijuana edibles in January now face criminal charges.

Const. Vittorio Dominelli, 36, a 13-year veteran of the police force, has been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

Const. Jamie Young, 35, who has been on the force for two and a half years, has also been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said the charges against the officers are related to alleged attempts to “pervert or defeat the course of justice, by destroying or converting to their own use, evidence.”

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Grey told CTVNews.ca that the charges stem from a raid on a marijuana dispensary in the city.

Sources told CP24 in January that the two officers consumed marijuana edibles and then called for help. One officer reported that he felt like he was going to pass out and said his partner had left their vehicle.

Sources also told CP24 that one of the officers ended up in a tree.

The two officers had been suspended with pay during the investigation.