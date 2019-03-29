

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





A young boy found alone in downtown Toronto has been reunited with his parents.

The Toronto Police Service posted on Twitter Thursday evening that a 2-year-old boy had been found “wandering the streets” near apartments downtown.

He was found around 7:30 p.m. near Scadding Avenue and Princess Street, not far from the city’s St. Lawrence Market area. It’s not clear who first saw the child or where he came from.

About an hour later, officers posted again on social media that they had located the parents and the child would be reunited.

“Thank you to all the concerned people in the community,” the tweet read.