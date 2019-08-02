Thunder Bay police say local man arrested in child pornography investigation
(Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 12:00PM EDT
THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have charged a local man with importing and distributing child pornography.
Officers began investigating Wednesday after receiving tips that a local user had uploaded photos to social media that constituted child pornography.
They say they identified two social media accounts that were being used to post child porn.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Thursday, where they seized electronic devices, including one that contained child pornography and images of a young person who is known to the accused.
The 48-year-old suspect has been charged with voyeurism and importing, distributing, printing and publishing child pornography.
He appeared in court Friday morning and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
