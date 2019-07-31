Three injured after possible tornado touches down in Quebec's Mauricie region
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:34AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Three people were slightly injured and a campground sustained heavy damage after a possible tornado swept through the Lac-aux-Sables area west of Quebec City.
Powerful winds overturned camper vans, snapped trees, downed power lines and sent objects flying into the nearby lake, which is in the Mauricie region.
Provincial police say the damaged campers were empty, but three people who were eating outside were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
About 50 people made their way to city hall last night after it was opened for residents waiting to see if it was safe to return to their campers or cottages.
Environment Canada meteorologist Antoine Petit said the event has all the signs of a tornado, but the agency is sending a team to the area to be sure.
He said a storm cell passed through the region at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, but no tornado warning was issued.
