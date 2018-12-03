Threats made against Manitoba schools; three teens arrested
Three teenagers have been arrested after alleged online threats prompted closures at all schools in a Manitoba school division.
The Selkirk, Man.-based Lord Selkirk School Division said none of its 15 schools would open Monday after at least two threats appeared on social media.
An 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, all of whom live in Selkirk, were arrested before the start of the school day Monday.
Police said they were not looking for any further suspects.
A superintendent with the school division said the closures were enacted to ensure the safety of students and staff.
