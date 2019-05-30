

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





Satellite imagery from outer space shows the powerful day-by-day spread of the raging wildfires in northern Alberta.

The images from NASA Worldview show plumes of smoke stretching almost the entire length of Alberta and spreading across the border into Saskatchewan.

The images show the vast range of the fires. The largest blaze, which is raging near High Level, Alta., spread to over 2,300 square kilometres on Thursday, growing more than 800 square kilometres from the day before.

That fire is now more than three times the size of Edmonton.

Fire officials say hot and dry conditions, combined with wind, will make the managing the fire difficult.

The wildfires prompted a special-air statement for Edmonton, hundreds of kilometres south of the flames. Environment Canada warned residents that they may experience headaches, coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath.

A separate fire near Slave Lake, Alta. triggered an eight-hour evacuation alert on Thursday. The town’s mayor said the flames were about 30 kilometres from town, but officials wanted residents to be ready in case they needed to suddenly leave.

The province has seen more than 500 wildfires since March 1, officials said.

With files from The Canadian Press